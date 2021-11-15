TSA Expands PreCheck With Two New Airlines

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the expansion of its TSA PreCheck® expedited screening program with the addition of two new airlines, adding to the more than 80 TSA PreCheck participating domestic and international carriers.

The new airlines are Global Crossings, a charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean and Latin America markets, and El Al Israel Airlines. Based in Tel Aviv, El Al Israel Airlines currently operates from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Miami International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, with daily direct flights between the United States and Israel.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that enables low-risk travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience at more than 200 U.S. airports. Those in the program can avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, food items, laptops and light jackets. In October 2021, all of the passengers in TSA PreCheck lanes waited less than five minutes.

Last month, TSA’s PreCheck industry partner, IDEMIA, announced that there had been 12 million enrollments in the program and three million renewals processed to date.

TSA PreCheck is available for eligible passengers when departing from a U.S. airport, including when connecting on domestic flights after returning to the United States. Travelers who are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and U.S. lawful permanent residents can apply for TSA PreCheck for a cost of $85 for a five-year membership.

Once approved, travelers receive a unique “Known Traveler Number” (KTN) that, when added to an airline reservation, makes them eligible to use TSA PreCheck lanes at security checkpoints nationwide when traveling. Most new enrollees receive a KTN within three to five days.

Other passengers who are eligible for TSA PreCheck include members of the three U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Trusted Traveler programs – Global Entry, NEXUS and SENTRI. TSA PreCheck is also available for U.S. Armed Forces service members, including those serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, Reserves, and National Guard.

Enrolled airline passengers should look for the TSA Pre✓® indicator (such as TSAPRECHK, TSA PRE, or TSA Pre✓®) on their boarding pass to know if they are eligible for TSA PreCheck screening before their flight.