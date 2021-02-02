TSA Federalizes Wilmington-New Castle Airport

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is federalizing the Wilmington-New Castle Airport as Frontier Airlines plans to restart scheduled commercial service to and from Orlando International Airport beginning February 11. The non-stop service from Wilmington-New Castle Airport to Orlando International Airport will operate three times weekly.

To accommodate the planned return of commercial service to the airport, the Delaware River & Bay Authority (DRBA) recently completed renovations to the terminal that include the checkpoint and baggage screening areas as well as the secure area of the terminal. The Authority has invested approximately $2 million for security compliance and customer service improvements inside the passenger terminal. These upgrades include expanding and improving the security queue to enable TSA to conduct passenger screening more efficiently; building a new modern ticketing/check-in counter and gate area seating; and improving technology infrastructure upgrades throughout the building to accommodate new passenger information displays and improved airline communications.

TSA has installed state-of-the-art equipment to screen passengers, their checked baggage and carry-on baggage. TSA officers will be on site about two hours prior to scheduled flights and will begin to screen passengers and their baggage an hour before each scheduled departure.

“The TSA officers who will be conducting security screening operations at Wilmington-New Castle Airport are well-trained and experienced in all of our screening protocols,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Philadelphia International and Wilmington-New Castle airports. “We look forward to working with the Delaware River & Bay Authority and their law enforcement agency, Frontier Airlines and all of our security stakeholder partners at the airport as commercial flights start up.”

“One of the DRBA’s goals for Wilmington-New Castle Airport has always been to establish quality, sustainable air service for our community and Frontier’s return is both a commitment to Delaware and a testament to the market sustainability of passenger demand at this airport,” said Stephen D. Williams, DRBA Deputy Executive Director and Airports Director. “With the support of our colleagues at TSA, the State of Delaware will no longer be the only state in the union without regularly scheduled commercial service.”

Frontier will serve Wilmington-New Castle Airport with the 180-seat, Airbus A320 with flights set for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be launching the only commercial air service from Wilmington-New Castle Airport,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines. “We look forward to providing an affordable and convenient air travel option for residents in the greater Delaware area.”

Biffle also pointed out that Frontier has been an industry leader in healthy travel initiatives and is conducting temperature screenings for all passengers and crew prior to boarding.

