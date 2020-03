Until further notice, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is allowing passengers to bring liquid hand sanitizer containers up to 12 ounces in their carry-on bags.

TSA said in a social media post that these larger containers will need to be screened separately, which may add some time to checkpoint screening.

All other liquids, gels and aerosols brought to a checkpoint continue to be allowed at the limit of 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters and carried in a one quart-size bag.

