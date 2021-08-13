TSA Houston Officer Loses Fight With COVID-19

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is mourning the loss of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) Transportation Security Officer David Redmond, who passed away Monday after contracting COVID-19.

Redmond was a Vietnam veteran and joined TSA in September 2005. He is the 19th TSA employee to pass away after contracting COVID-19, and the second IAH officer lost in the past few weeks.

TSA continues to urge that all employees get vaccinated and to follow CDC guidance, including mask requirements, and offers heartfelt condolences to Redmond’s family, friends and coworkers.

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Officer Redmond’s family, friends and colleagues, and recognizes his expert service keeping the United States and its citizens safe.

