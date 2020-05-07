TSA Implements Additional COVID-19 Safety Measure at U.S. Airports

TSA announced today that its employees must wear facial protection while at screening checkpoints.

The decision to require TSA officers to wear facial protection will be implemented over the coming days. It is an additional measure to help minimize spread of COVID-19 and help raise the overall health and safety level inside the airport environment. Wearing protective eyewear remains voluntary by TSA personnel who are serving in an active screening position.

“TSA is making this change to protect our employees and travelers as social distancing cannot always be maintained in the screening process,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

Passengers are encouraged to wear facial protection and individuals may be asked to momentarily lower their facial covering for identity verification purposes, or if screening equipment alarms on it. TSA is considering further changes to its screening system to further minimize the risk and to limit physical interactions in the security checkpoint. The agency will continue to communicate any changes to the screening experience with the traveling public as these decisions are made.

TSA follows the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration regarding workforce protection. Travelers are reminded to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel and prevention guidance regaring COVID-19.

For more information about the TSA response to COVID-19 and other adjustments TSA has made at security screening checkpoints, please visit tsa.gov/coronavirus.

