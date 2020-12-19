A traveler temporarily lowers her face mask at El Paso International Airport as a TSA officer uses the CAT unit to verify her identity. (TSA)

TSA Implements Credential Authentication and CT Technology at El Paso International

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is using Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) at El Paso International Airport to confirm the validity of a traveler’s photo identification and flight details. Additionally, TSA has begun using computed tomography (CT) scanners at the airport’s security checkpoint.

When travelers approach the travel document checking podium, a TSA officer will ask the traveler to provide their photo identification only and will insert it into the CAT unit. There is no need to hand over a boarding pass to the TSA officer, reducing potential cross-contamination. CAT units are also able to identify fraudulent documents and those that have been tampered with. Note that travelers will still need to check-in with their airline in order to be able to board their flight.

The two CT scanners have been installed at the security checkpoint to screen carry-on luggage. TSA officers are able to manipulate the X-ray image on-screen to allow for a better view of the bag’s contents, increasing the potential for a TSA officer to clear the contents of a bag without having to physically open it. Reducing the number of bag checks is beneficial since it reduces potential touchpoints between travelers and TSA officers. When the CT scanner is in use, travelers do not need to remove electronics, travel-size liquids or food from carry-on luggage.

