TSA Installs New CT Checkpoint Technology at Eppley Airfield

A new advanced technology computed tomography (CT) checkpoint scanner that provides 3-D imaging has been installed and is in use at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Eppley Airfield. The new technology provides critical explosives detection capabilities at the checkpoint and improves the capability for TSA officers to determine whether an item inside a carry-on bag is a possible threat.

“The new CT scanner uses 3-D imagery, and it is so good that our TSA officers can manipulate the image on screen to get a better view of a bag’s contents and often clear items without having to open a carry-on bag,” said Michael Fowler, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Nebraska. “The use of this new technology represents an improved security threat detection capability at the checkpoint and in addition, it often reduces the need for pulling aside a bag to be opened, thus reducing a touchpoint during the pandemic.”

This equipment is similar to what is used to scan checked baggage for explosive devices, and has been “sized” to fit at checkpoints to create such a clear image of a bag’s contents that the system can automatically detect explosives, including liquids, by shooting hundreds of images with an X-ray camera spinning around the conveyor belt to provide TSA officers with the three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag.

Checkpoint CT technology should result in fewer bag checks. Passengers using the machine are permitted to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

Read the announcement at TSA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)