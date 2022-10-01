TSA Installs X-ray Scanners at Guam’s A.B. Won Pat International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has completed installation of two new X-ray scanners in the security checkpoint at A.B. Won Pat International Airport (GUM) on Guam. The scanners are being used to screen carry-on property of travelers departing GUM.

This type of scanner uses computed tomography (CT) technology and provides advanced explosives detection capabilities by applying a sophisticated algorithm to generate a 3-D image of the contents of the carry-on bag. A security screening officer can manipulate the 3-D X-ray image on-screen to allow for a better view of the bag’s contents, ultimately reducing the number of bag checks that are required.

“The installation of the CT scanners will enhance our detection capabilities in the security checkpoint. This is yet another tool provided to TSA officers as they carry out their important transportation security mission every day,” said TSA Federal Security Director for the Pacific Nanea Vasta. “On behalf of the local TSA team, I would like to thank the leadership at GUM for their support and assistance during the installation process of the equipment. We appreciate the patience of all of our stakeholders as we continue to invest in and enhance security at GUM.”

When a carry-on bag is screened through a CT scanner, travelers can leave everything in their carry-on bag, including electronics larger than a cell phone and food. Another requirement of the CT scanner system is every carry-on item must be placed in a bin for screening.

TSA plans to install an additional five CT scanners in the security checkpoint at GUM over the next few weeks. Currently, there are more than 500 CT scanners deployed at 180 airports in the United States.

