TSA Instructor Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the sad loss of Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) Mission Support Transportation Instructor Michelle Picard, who has passed away after contracting COVID-19.

Picard joined TSA in October 2004 and had boundless energy and passion for training. She had served the agency in numerous roles at the checkpoint before taking a position as instructor. She is the 18th TSA employee to pass away after contracting COVID-19.

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Michelle Picard’s family, friends and colleagues, and recognizes his expert service keeping the United States and its citizens safe.

