TSA Issues Statement on Miami International Airport TSOs Recorded Stealing from Passengers’ Bags

By Homeland Security Today
Screenshot from surveillance video (Florida District Attorney's Office)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has issued a statement after surveillance footage emerged that showed TSA officers (TSOs) at Miami International Airport stealing from passengers’ bags.

“TSA holds its TSOs to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct in the workplace,” the statement reads. “Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable.”

TSA adds that when the incident occurred this summer, the agency took immediate action, when an employee quickly followed up on a complaint, watched CCTV, and shared findings with the police who also took immediate action. TSA immediately removed the three TSOs from screening, pending completion of the investigation and administrative actions. The TSOs were also placed in non-pay status. Charges have since been dropped against one of the three TSOs.

“TSA actively and aggressively investigated these allegations of misconduct and presented our findings to the Miami-Dade Police Department, and TSA Special Agents have been working closely with them,” the statement concludes. 

Read the statement at TSA

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

