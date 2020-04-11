TSA Loses a Second Employee to COVID-19

The Transportation Security Administration has announced the sad passing of Alberto Camacho, a Branch Manager in the Acquisition Program Management office, on April 3, 2020 after contracting COVID-19. Alberto is the second federal TSA employee to pass away due to COVID-19.

For over 20 years Alberto dedicated his career to both transportation and aviation security, and his contributions to TSA and our mission will not be forgotten.

Alberto first joined the TSA family in 2005 as a Training Manager in San Francisco, and held positions in Security Operations, the Federal Air Marshal Service and Enterprise Support. He last served as the Central Region Deployment Branch Manager at the TSA Systems Integration Facility in Arlington, VA, where he oversaw the successful implementation of TSA’s passenger and baggage technologies. Every day, he worked closely with TSA’s partners to ensure the nation’s aviation security technology remained cutting edge and ahead of the threat.

Read the statement at TSA

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Alberto’s family, friends and colleagues, and recognizes his long and expert service keeping the United States and its citizens safe.

