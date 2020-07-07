TSA Loses Miami’s Lead TSO to COVID-19

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the sad passing of another member of the TSA family. Miami International Airport Lead Transportation Security Officer (LTSO) Paul Muao passed away July 2 after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

Paul was one of the first employees to join TSA just one year after the tragedy of 9/11. He answered the call to serve his country with TSA just as he did earlier in his career with the U.S. Air Force. He was a longtime volunteer who assisted the agency on critical short-notice deployments including Orlando, Philadelphia, Punta Gorda, and San Juan after Hurricane Maria.

In a statement, TSA said Muao was promoted to LTSO in 2005, and was “a leader and professional who gave his all for his colleagues, the nation and our mission. He was always willing to step up to help others improve and ensure the mission was successfully completed.”

Read the statement at TSA

Homeland Security Today offers our condolences to Paul’s family, friends and his TSA colleagues, and thank him for his long service.

