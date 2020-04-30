TSA Loses Second Newark Officer to COVID-19

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the passing of another member of the TSA family as a result of COVID-19. Newark Liberty International Airport TSA Officer Mark Barisonek passed away on April 28.

For nearly 16 years, Mark dedicated his career to the TSA mission. He was an integral member of Team Newark and will be remembered fondly by those who knew him and worked alongside him.

Mark first joined TSA in May of 2004 and held the position of TSA officer at Newark. In 2010, he transferred as a TSA officer to Denver International Airport, returning to the Newark team in 2013. Mark was one of Newark’s veteran officers in the checked baggage screening operation, always coming to duty with a positive attitude and willing to help out and support the mission. Mark was truly a kind person and was willing to do anything for his peers. He was a professional, dedicated and a well-liked teammate. Mark is survived by his wife, five children and three grandchildren.

Mark is the second member of Team Newark to pass away as a result of COVID-19. Francis “Frank” Boccabella III, an Explosive Detection Canine Handler at Newark Liberty International Airport, passed away on April 2.

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Mark’s family, friends and colleagues, and recognizes his long and expert service keeping the United States and its citizens safe.

