TSA Loses Visual Information Specialist to COVID-19

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has reported the sad loss of Michael Davis, a Visual Information Specialist in Strategic Communications and Public Affairs, on April 24, after contracting COVID-19.

Davis was a talented graphic designer who previously worked in the offices of Intelligence and Analysis, and Security Operations prior to joining Strategic Communications and Public Affairs. His TSA career began in 2008. He used his artistic skills to create original and eye-catching designs to visually communicate about TSA’s mission, its programs and its people. Before joining TSA, he spent 12 years with the Defense Intelligence Agency, developing graphics and multimedia for the J2/Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Davis’ colleagues often referred to him as their “gentle giant.” His colleagues fondly recall his kind demeanor, good nature and eagerness to help others. Davis will be missed by many and will never be forgotten.

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Michael Davis’ family, friends and colleagues, and recognizes his expert skills used to communicate vital information.

