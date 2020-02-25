TSA Manager Recognized for Great Customer Service

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) manager at St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) was named the Ambassador of the Year for helping a passenger avert a travel nightmare, ultimately fulfilling the passenger’s dream vacation. Robert Davis was given the Ambassador of the Year award for the Catch Us Giving customer service program at the airport’s annual employee celebration on February 11.

The passenger wrote the airport saying that an early morning flight he was to take with his son was cancelled. They found the last two tickets on another flight that would help make their connection at another airport on their way to Japan. However, they still had to clear security and the boarding for the flight was closing in 15 minutes.

“Mr. Davis rescued me in the nick of time and placed me in a line which enabled us to barely catch the flight. My son purchased the trip for my 71st birthday. All the money he spent would have been lost had Mr. Davis not rescued us,” the passenger wrote. “The trip was wonderful; one of a lifetime. All would have not been possible had it not been for the kind intervention of this really good man. He’s my HERO and will always be remembered as the guy who let me fulfill my dream.”

STL Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge recognized Mr. Davis alongside dozens of other Catch Us Giving winners for 2019, who were nominated by passengers, customers, peers or supervisors.

The Catch Us Giving program received more than 1,350 nominations in 2019. More than 550 employees from more nearly 30 companies or operating groups at the airport were nominated. More than two dozen quarterly winners were chosen in 2019 representing the TSA, American Airlines, United Airlines, ABM, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, Explore St. Louis, and the Hudson Group.

A committee representing tenants, airlines, concessions and other service providers choose quarterly winners and the Ambassador of the Year. Customers nominate employees for their hospitality, service, and efforts that go above and beyond to make a difference for travelers and visitors at the airport.

The Catch Us Giving customer service recognition program just completed its 10th year. It was developed exclusively for St. Louis Lambert International Airport and its facility partners. The program encourages the public to “catch” airport employees giving great customer service and nominate them for customer service awards.

The Catch Us Giving program receives tremendous support from the local business community. The event was sponsored this year by US Bank, the Regional Business Council, G2 Secure Staff, Southwest Airlines, OHM Group, Hudson Group, and ABM/Super Park.

