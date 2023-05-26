TSA Names St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport as Small to Medium Sized Airport of the Year

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has recognized St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) as the 2022 Airport of the Year in the small to medium sized airports category. This recognition is part of the annual TSA Honorary Awards. To win this award, PIE had to compete with 333 airports of similar size.

The TSA workforce at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport was recognized for their outstanding team achievements in key operational and mission support functions that resulted in measurable improvements, superior performance and low passenger wait-times while successfully navigating through record-breaking passenger volume. TSA’s mission locally and across all federalized airports remains focused on protecting the nation’s transportation systems to ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce.

“TSA is among the most agile agencies in the federal government,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “The TSA Honorary Awards spotlight the agility, determination and innovative spirit of TSA employees. I am privileged to recognize these award recipients, who have distinguished themselves through their extraordinary accomplishments and have made significant contributions in support of TSA’s mission.”

Greater Tampa Bay Federal Security Director Kirk Skinner who oversees TSA’s operations at PIE as well as at Tampa International and Sarasota-Bradenton International airports, said the TSA PIE Team’s extraordinary accomplishments and significant contributions in support of TSA’s mission were made possible thanks to the effective collaboration and strong partnership with PIE’s airport authority and stakeholders. “The relationships at PIE are built on trust and cooperation in every aspect of transportation security.”

The full listing of TSA Honorary Award recipients and additional information can be found here. In addition to individuals and teams, two airports are honored each year. In the large airports category TSA recognized Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

