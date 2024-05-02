A Lead Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer (LTSO) who works at Denver International Airport (DEN) was recognized as the national 2023 Passenger Support Specialist (PSS) at an agency award ceremony held today at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

LTSO Julia Perry is being honored for her exceptional commitment to passengers who benefit from additional assistance during the security screening process. TSA Administrator David Pekoske presented the award to her during the ceremony.

LTSO Perry has excelled in her role since joining TSA in August 2022. Early in her tenure with the agency, she requested to receive additional training to become part of the local PSS team. Since then, she has been involved in activities with local Make-A-Wish; Warren Village; Children’s Hospital; and service dog groups. She consistently demonstrates a high level of proficiency and professionalism when interacting with individuals as well as larger groups.

TSA’s PSS program operates under TSA Cares, which allows passengers with any type of medical condition or circumstance to reach out to the agency to request assistance prior to flying. When a traveler calls TSA Cares, a specially trained representative provides information about screening that is relevant to the traveler’s specific condition. Travelers can request the assistance of a PSS through TSA Cares at any airport across the country.

LTSO Perry serves as the local contact for several groups including Rocky Mountain Downs; Wheelchairs 4 Kids; Colorado Center for the Blind; and Wings for All. She assists in giving tours to these constituencies while also ensuring that security screening for individuals with special needs is done in the most conducive environment for success.

TSA leadership at DEN regularly receives positive feedback on LTSO Perry’s interaction with travelers. She recently led a tour of disabled young adults with the Brighton Transition Learning Center. The students were so thrilled with their airport tour and experience that they each sent LTSO Perry a personal thank you notes.