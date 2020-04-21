TSA photo of the gun seized at Yeager Airport

TSA Officers Detect Firearms at Airport Checkpoints

A Kanawha County, West Virginia, woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Yeager Airport on April 20, when they detected a .38 caliber revolver loaded with four bullets in her carry-on bag.

TSA officials notified the Yeager Airport Police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the woman for questioning prior to citing her on weapons charges. The woman, a resident of Tornado, West Virginia, told officials that she forgot that she had a loaded gun with her.

Meanwhile, on April 19 at Boston Logan International Airport, a TSA officer prevented a woman from bringing a .22 caliber handgun along with four loose bullets onto an airplane.

The TSA officer stopped the woman, a resident of Florida, when the gun was spotted as her belongings entered the checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA officials contacted the Massachusetts State Police, who confiscated the handgun and detained the woman for questioning prior to citing her on a state weapons charge. 

