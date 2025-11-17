TSA Officers to Receive $10K Bonus for ‘Above and Beyond Service’ During Government Shutdown

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has announced that Transportation Security Agency (TSA) officers with exemplary service during the government shutdown will be receiving a $10,000 bonus in appreciation for their hard work and service to the American people.

I’m pleased to announce that under @POTUS Trump, we are giving a $10,000 bonus to TSA officers across our nation who went above and beyond during the Democrats’ shutdown. They guaranteed that America wouldn’t shut down – no matter how badly the Democrats wanted average Americans… pic.twitter.com/UtzTW42BQI — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) November 13, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is paying for these bonuses using carryover funds from Fiscal Year 2025.

During her remarks in Houston, Secretary Noem spotlighted examples of extraordinary service at George Bush Intercontinental Airport despite tough economic conditions imposed by the shutdown:

TSA officer Reiko Walker, an officer of 20 years and part of TSA’s National Deployment Force, had perfect attendance during the shutdown and filled in on extra shifts. At the end of six weeks, he willingly worked double of what he was originally scheduled for.

TSA officer Ashley Richardson, another officer with perfect attendance. After months of excelling at her work, she planned on moving into her own place but had to cancel that move due to the shutdown.

The original announcement can be found here.