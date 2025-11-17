spot_img
TSA Officers to Receive $10K Bonus for ‘Above and Beyond Service’ During Government Shutdown

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 17, 2025
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announces TSA $10K bonus. (Video Still: Secretary Kristi Noem/ X)

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has announced that Transportation Security Agency (TSA) officers with exemplary service during the government shutdown will be receiving a $10,000 bonus in appreciation for their hard work and service to the American people.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is paying for these bonuses using carryover funds from Fiscal Year 2025.

During her remarks in Houston, Secretary Noem spotlighted examples of extraordinary service at George Bush Intercontinental Airport despite tough economic conditions imposed by the shutdown:

  • TSA officer Reiko Walker, an officer of 20 years and part of TSA’s National Deployment Force, had perfect attendance during the shutdown and filled in on extra shifts. At the end of six weeks, he willingly worked double of what he was originally scheduled for.
  • TSA officer Ashley Richardson, another officer with perfect attendance. After months of excelling at her work, she planned on moving into her own place but had to cancel that move due to the shutdown.

The original announcement can be found here.

