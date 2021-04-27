TSA Opens More Pop-Up PreCheck Application Centers

Residents of Abilene will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s PreCheck® program at Abilene Regional Airport between May 3 and May 7. The pop-up office will be located in the airport conference room near the baggage claim area. It will be open from 9 a.m. – noon and 1p.m – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Meanwhile, central Wisconsin residents will be able to enroll in PreCheck at Central Wisconsin Regional Airport between May 10 and May 14. The temporary enrollment office will be located in the airport near the ticket counter.

The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA PreCheck, which allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports and 79 airlines participate in the program.

It is possible to pre-enroll online, then applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship to their local enrollment center. This can either be through a current U.S. passport, or through a driver’s license and a copy of their birth certificate. The enrollment process must be completed in person in order for the proper paperwork and fingerprints to be collected.

The application fee is $85 and can be paid during the enrollment appointment with either a credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash or personal checks are not accepted.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within about two weeks that is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations. The KTN also can be added when booking reservations online via a participating airline website, via phone call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company making reservations. Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.

