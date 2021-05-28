TSA Opens Temporary PreCheck Center at Pocatello Regional Airport

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced May 27 that local residents can make an appointment now to enroll in TSA PreCheck at the Pocatello Regional Airport the week of June 14.

A temporary enrollment center will be open for five consecutive days from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Enrollments will take place in the airport conference room inside the airport terminal located at 1950 Airport Way.

Appointments are currently available each day. While walk-ins will be accommodated, appointments are highly recommended.

When entering the airport to enroll in TSA PreCheck, everyone must wear a face covering due to the federal face mask requirement throughout the nation’s transportation system. Face coverings need to cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly against the sides of the face without gaps.

There is no permanent TSA PreCheck enrollment center located in Pocatello or the nearby surrounding area. The temporary availability to enroll is a convenient and timely opportunity to become a Trusted Traveler ahead of the summer travel season.

At airports across the country, people can “Travel with Ease” and experience a smoother screening process by enrolling in TSA PreCheck. Eligible travelers do not need to remove shoes, belts, light outerwear, laptops, electronics larger than a cell phone or travel-size liquids from carry-on luggage.

In April 2021, 98% of travelers eligible for TSA PreCheck waited five minutes or less to be screened at airports nationwide. Another benefit of the program is that children 12 and under are eligible for TSA PreCheck screening when traveling with an eligible parent or guardian on the same itinerary.

As an added benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, TSA PreCheck travelers generally have the least amount of physical contact during the security screening process in the TSA checkpoint. For people who want to put their mind at ease to “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” when traveling, they should make plans to enroll in TSA PreCheck while it is available in Pocatello for a limited time.

An in-person visit to the enrollment center is required to complete the application process. Applicants must bring a current U.S. passport or a driver license and a certified copy of a birth certificate. Fingerprints will be collected during enrollment.

People are strongly encouraged to begin the enrollment process online. Start by visiting www.tsa.gov/precheck and select “Apply Now.” Follow the online prompts, enter the requested information and select “Pocatello, ID” as the enrollment location.

The enrollment fee is $85, which covers a five-year period. The fee must be paid at the time of enrollment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check.

To date, more than 11 million people have enrolled in TSA PreCheck. Eighty airlines, including domestic and international carriers, participate in TSA PreCheck, giving travelers even more options and reasons to enroll in the program. Delta Air Lines, which serves Pocatello Regional Airport, participates in TSA PreCheck giving local travelers an extra incentive to enroll in the program.

