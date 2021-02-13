TSA PreCheck Enrollment Center Opens at Medford Airport

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced that residents of Oregon’s Rogue Valley can make an appointment now to enroll in TSA PreCheck at the Rogue Valley International – Medford Airport. Enrollment will be offered for four consecutive days starting Monday, February 22.

With TSA PreCheck, eligible travelers do not need to remove shoes, belts, light outerwear, laptops, electronics larger than a cell phone or travel-size liquids from carry-on luggage.

In January 2021, 100% of travelers eligible for TSA PreCheck waited five minutes or less to be screened at airports nationwide. Another benefit of the program is that children 12 and under are permitted to use the TSA PreCheck lane when traveling with an eligible parent or guardian on the same itinerary.

The enrollment center at Medford Airport will be open Monday, February 22 through Thursday, February 25 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located in the conference rooms on the second floor of the airport. The airport is located at 1000 Terminal Loop Parkway in Medford. There is no permanent TSA PreCheck enrollment center located in the Rogue Valley, so the temporary availability is a convenient and timely opportunity.

An in-person visit to the enrollment center is required to complete the application process. Applicants must bring a current U.S. passport or a driver license and a certified copy of a birth certificate. Fingerprints will be collected during enrollment. While walk-ins are accepted, people are strongly encouraged to begin the enrollment process online and make an appointment for the in-person visit. Start by visiting www.tsa.gov/precheck and select “Apply Now.” Follow the online prompts, enter the requested information and select “Medford, OR” as the enrollment location. The enrollment fee is $85, which covers a five-year period. The fee must be paid at the time of enrollment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check.

