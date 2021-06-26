TSA PreCheck Enrollment Open for Tampa Residents

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced that local residents can make an appointment now to enroll in TSA PreCheck® at two different temporary enrollment locations in Tampa over the next few weeks.

A temporary enrollment center is currently open weekdays through Thursday, July 1 at the Homewood Suites, Tampa-Brandon, 10240 Palm River Road. The hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. On July 1, the center is open from 9 a.m. to noon only.

Starting Wednesday, July 7 through Thursday, July 15, a temporary enrollment center will be open weekdays at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 6720 Lakeview Center Drive in Tampa. The hours 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. On July 15, the center is open from 9 a.m. to noon only.

Appointments for both locations are currently available each day with the greatest availability on Wednesdays and Thursdays. While walk-ins will be accommodated, appointments are highly recommended.

The temporary availability to enroll is a convenient and timely opportunity to become a Trusted Traveler with the arrival of the summer travel season.

An in-person visit to the enrollment center is required to complete the application process. Applicants must bring a current U.S. passport or a driver license and a certified copy of a birth certificate. Fingerprints will be collected during enrollment.

People are strongly encouraged to begin the enrollment process online. Start by visiting www.tsa.gov/precheck and select “Apply Now.” Follow the online prompts, enter the requested information and select “Tampa, FL” and your preferred enrollment location.

The enrollment fee is $85, which covers a five-year period. The fee must be paid at the time of enrollment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check.

With TSA PreCheck, eligible travelers do not need to remove shoes, belts, light outerwear, laptops, electronics larger than a cell phone or travel-size liquids from carry-on luggage.

In May 2021, 97% of travelers eligible for TSA PreCheck waited five minutes or less to be screened at airports nationwide. Another benefit of the program is that children 12 and under are eligible for TSA PreCheck screening when traveling with an eligible parent or guardian on the same itinerary.

As an added benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, TSA PreCheck travelers generally have the least amount of physical contact during the security screening process in the TSA checkpoint.

To date, more than 11 million people have enrolled in TSA PreCheck. Eighty airlines, including domestic and international carriers, participate in the program.

