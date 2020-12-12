TSA Recognizes the Best With Annual Awards

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has named George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), in Houston, as its 2020 Airport of the Year in its annual awards ceremony. The TSA honorary awards recognize the agency’s highest performers and teams of 2020. Due to COVID-19, the awards were announced virtually this year by TSA Administrator David Pekoske from agency headquarters in Springfield, Virginia.

Airport of the Year

“The TSA team in Houston consists of more than 1100 employees from frontline TSA officers to inspectors, canine handlers, explosives experts, managers, program analysts and a host of others who work together every single day of the year to ensure that we protect the traveling public to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce,” said Juan Sanchez, TSA’s Federal Security Director for IAH. “Our team comprised of TSA officers and others demonstrate their commitment daily through their hard work, professionalism and commitment.”

Sanchez also emphasized the successful partnership that TSA has with the Houston Airport System, the City of Houston Police Department, the airlines and more than 800 federal, state and local stakeholder groups that comprise the more than 20,000 people who work at the airport, as being key to the success of TSA at the airport.

“We are honored to be named TSA’s 2020 Airport of the year,” Houston Airports Director Mario Diaz said. “On behalf of the entire team at Bush Airport and the traveling public, I also congratulate the George Bush Intercontinental Airport TSA team for their invaluable commitment to safety and efficiency throughout this challenging year. We truly appreciate their unwavering dedication to their duties.”

TSA also selected IAH as Airport of the Year in 2019, making this the second consecutive year that IAH receives this recognition. The award recognizes the best of TSA with outstanding team achievements in key operations and mission support functions. The work will have resulted in measurable improvements, superior performance, notable innovation, and significant operational improvements in support of TSA’s mission. Awardees demonstrate a clear commitment to improving workforce engagement and morale.

On the heels of a successful year in 2019, IAH continued its operational tempo in 2020, despite the COVID-19 environment. IAH leadership and staff, worked to preserve a safe and secure business environment for all airport employees and travelers. From the onset of fiscal year 2020, IAH leadership communicated a deliberate framework aligned to the TSA Strategy and Administrator’s Intent. This organizational blueprint was later amended to meet the needs of staff and traveling public in the COVID-19 operating environment. Consequently, IAH pursued multiple organizational themes that became deeply ensconced throughout 2020.

Airport of the Year – Cat II – IV

Mahlon Sweet Field (EUG) in Eugene, Oregon, was recognized as the top airport of its size for outstanding local leadership, commitment to empowering employees and working with stakeholders to ensure a superior passenger experience for the traveling public.

Each year, EUG welcomes the world’s best track and field athletes for the annual Steve Prefontaine Classic and every four years, EUG hosts the Olympic Trials for track and field. The city of Eugene is also home to the University of Oregon. The number of special and high profile events that often begin and end at the airport require that TSA and the airport stakeholder community remain constantly engaged.

TSA at EUG has developed an initiative named “Building Effective EUG Security” or BEES to focus on security awareness and engagement across the airport community. They have initiated training opportunities with live fire explosive demonstrations, raised awareness about human trafficking and supported “Stop the Bleed,” which is an effort to place trauma kits in designated locations throughout the airport terminal.

Beyond the security mission, the EUG TSA team was recognized for protecting the safety, security and well-being of passengers, airport employees and the TSA team during the dual crises experienced during the summer months. With wildfires raging in the area and the coronavirus pandemic disrupting daily life, the EUG TSA team never wavered in its leadership, commitment, and passion for each other and the public.

TSA Officer of the Year

From all the many excellent TSA officers (or TSOs), Kimberlee Green from Pocatello Regional Airport (PIH) has been selected as national TSO of the Year. This award recognizes integrity and professionalism as well as contributions made by the TSO to the overall efficiency of the security operations as well as their commitment to TSA and its partners.

TSO Green has been with TSA since 2011. Nominated by her co-workers, she was described as a mentor and innovator who has developed procedures to improve the operation locally and throughout Idaho. There are approximately 40,000 TSOs nationwide and TSO Green is the sole recipient of this award in 2020.

“It has been my great privilege to work with hundreds of fantastic TSA employees over the years, many of whom were worthy of high honors and recognition. However, it was not at all surprising to me that TSO Kimberlee Green is the 2020 winner of TSA’s most prestigious prize for teamwork, excellence and dedication to the mission,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose. “Her smiling face and engaging sense of humor make her instantly relatable to co-workers and passengers alike. And, her “can-do” attitude means that everyone knows she will do whatever it takes to get the job done right. As TSO of the Year, she earned the right to be the “face” of the TSA officer corps over the next 12 months because she stands for the very best of what TSA officers do here at Pocatello Regional Airport and across the nation every day.”

In addition to being a knowledgeable TSO who is committed to ensuring the highest level of security screening at PIH, she has taken on additional administrative collateral duties. This includes serving as the TSA stakeholder liaison with airport leadership and the airport community as well as handling sensitive payroll and employee performance tracking matters.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, TSO Green has continued to be a reliable co-worker and key asset. She proactively anticipates staffing needs to ensure TSA operations run smoothly despite the recent unpredictability of air travel.

TSO Green has spent most of her TSA career at PIH. She has also worked at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Transportation Security Specialist for Explosives of the Year

Shane Langerud, an explosive specialist with the agency, has been selected as the 2020 Transportation Security Specialist for Explosives (TSSE) of the Year. This award recognizes the top technical expert on improvised explosive devices and other threats to transportation security.

TSSE Langerud has been with TSA since 2018. Nominated by his co-workers, he was described as overwhelmingly dedicated to the agency’s mission as well as performing his duties in an exceptional manner to the benefit of the traveling public. He is the sole recipient of this national award in 2020.

“Because explosives are known to be the greatest threat to transportation security, the role of TSSE is critical in our daily operations. TSSE Langerud has developed realistic explosive training programs to help TSA employees and our security partners prepare for emerging threats,” said TSA Federal Security Director for North Dakota David Durgan. “His innovative approach to security is second to none and we are proud to have him on our team.”

As the only certified indirect trainer in North Dakota for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Bombing Prevention, Langerud has initiated a campaign among the state’s law enforcement agencies to raise awareness of the threats posed by Improvised Explosive Devices. He has also developed an interactive, computer-based explosives training curriculum used by more than 200 TSA officers across eight airports in North Dakota.

TSSE Langerud earned his Doctor of Management degree from Colorado Technical University where his studies were focused on organizational development and change. He is currently completing his Master of Education degree from the University of North Dakota focusing on instructional design and technology.

Prior to his current position at TSA, Shane served for 21 years in the U.S. Marine Corps where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and numerous other decorations for combat-related accomplishments.

Federal Security Director of the Year

TSA Federal Security Director (FSD) for Oregon Stephen Taber was named national FSD of the Year. As FSD, Taber is responsible for all TSA operations in Oregon and is based at Portland International Airport. He is the sole recipient of this award in 2020.

FSD Taber was recognized for skillfully leading Team Oregon through a challenging year that included keeping the traveling public healthy and secure during the spread of COVID-19. He consistently addressed evolving operational needs while balancing employee needs, all without compromising security.

FSD Taber is known as a leader who seeks feedback from employees to improve screening operations and encourages innovation that has been replicated at airports across the country. As a former TSA officer himself, FSD Taber’s depth of knowledge of the TSA operation is invaluable in working with stakeholders to strengthen their shared security mission. He can frequently be seen in the security checkpoint engaging with the employees and helping out as needed.

Despite being evacuated from his home due to the summer wildfires in Oregon, FSD Taber was at work every day to support the local TSA team. He also plays a key role among federal agencies in Oregon, serving as Chair of the Oregon Federal Executive Board, leading a coordinated federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Passenger Support Specialist of the Year

Portland International Airport registered another award as TSA Officer Naomi Eckstine was named Passenger Support Specialist (PSS) of the Year. In this role, she was recognized for providing exemplary and unparalleled service to travelers who require special accommodations or are concerned about the security screening process. She is the sole recipient of this award in 2020.

TSO Eckstine who works at PDX initiated a “Better to Best” training for other TSA employees to encourage top-notch customer service to travelers. She also is the point of contact for the local USO and she coordinates participation by the local TSA honor guard to support ceremonies for the return of Fallen Heroes to Oregon. TSO Eckstine oversees special programs within TSA including Adopt-A-Family and Feds Feed Families as well as extending her external stakeholder activities to efforts like Make-A-Wish, Snowball Express and Toys for Tots.

Dallas-Fort Worth TSA Workforce Receives Multiple Awards

In other awards, the TSA workforce at Dallas-Fort Worth performed very well as a total of ten employees from the airport were recognized in four award categories. These included the airport’s COVID-19 Response Team: Robert Nunnery, Carl Glusick, Gary King, Michael Vickerman, Jeremy Motley, John Reed, Dunk Hall and Chancey Scott. In addition, the Blogger Bob Award went to Crystal Cherry. Robert Nunnery won the Core Values Award, and the Innovation Award was awarded to Jorge Perez.

DHS Pandemic Heroism Award

In addition to the TSA awards, the Department of Homeland Security awarded the agency-wide Award for Pandemic Heroism to the TSA team at LaGuardia Airport.

“Team LaGuardia” won for its display of uncommon bravery and dedication during the pandemic. Despite its proximity to the nation’s pandemic epicenter, TSA personnel continued to report to the airport daily, overcoming obstacles such as the subways closing due to the pandemic and rioting and civil disorder, which broke out in May. During the pandemic, the TSA group opened a state-of-the-art 17-lane security checkpoint in the newly constructed Terminal B in June, assisted neighboring airports with critical staffing and supplies and found time to assist with food and essential item distribution for the city’s homeless population.

“During the pandemic, Team LaGuardia truly exemplified the meaning of selfless public service and symbolized the true essence of TSA and DHS,” said Robert Duffy, TSA’s Federal Security Director for LaGuardia Airport. “Despite the dangerous commuting conditions on the city’s mass transit system and a local healthcare system paralyzed by the virus, Team LaGuardia helped guarantee that New York City’s top domestic airport, located at the nation’s pandemic epicenter, remained open,” Duffy said.

At the outset of the pandemic, the TSA team at LaGuardia formed a special task force to centralize workforce messaging, distribute personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, and coordinated workspace cleansing and disinfecting and employee health status tracking and reporting.

During the first few months of the pandemic, the TSA team opened the new 17-lane security checkpoint and associated in-line checked baggage screening system featuring a sophisticated baggage conveyor system with a luggage conveyor belt system of approximately 17,000 feet (the equivalent of 18 city blocks) with 55 robotic mobile inspection stations. The new equipment required the personnel to complete 12,000 hours of specialized security equipment training within 90 days. The team also orchestrated the delivery and installation of 180,000 pounds of office furniture; relocated personnel to office space in the new terminal and oversaw the decommissioning of the older screening equipment.

“Throughout every phase of the pandemic and opening of the new checkpoint, our team performed its security mission without a single security incident or notable passenger wait time at any checkpoint,” Duffy pointed out.

