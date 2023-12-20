Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Philadelphia International Airport set a record on Tuesday (Dec. 12) when they prevented a Delaware man from boarding a flight with his handgun. It was the 45th gun caught by TSA at one of the airport’s checkpoints, which now stands as the record for the most guns caught in a single year. It surpassed the record of 44 guns caught, which was set last year.

The .357 gun was caught as the man, a resident of Newark, Del., entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted on his backpack, which required a closer inspection. The firearm, which was unloaded, was confiscated by the police, who cited the man on a weapons charge.

In addition to being cited by police, the man also faces a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

“This individual told us that he forgot that he had his gun with him. That’s careless, inexcusable and irresponsible,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Let’s be clear. This is not the type of record that we are celebrating. We would much rather see fewer travelers bringing their guns to our checkpoints. Our officers are good at their jobs, good at detecting firearms and other prohibited items. Travelers need to ensure that they have no illegal or prohibited items with them before they arrive at the airport.”

Firearms caught at TSA checkpoints at Philadelphia International Airport, 2017 to 2023

Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 (As of 12/12/23) Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) 35 25 20 26 39 44 45

TSA has details on how to travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its web site. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and passengers should do their homework to make sure that they are not violating any local firearm laws. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to individuals who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a gun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to individuals with or without concealed gun carry permits because a concealed carry permit does not allow a firearm to be carried through a checkpoint. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

Last year TSA officers detected 6,542 firearms at security checkpoints nationwide. So far this year, TSA officers have detected more than 6,000 guns at checkpoints across the country and are on track to set a national record.

