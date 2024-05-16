66 F
TSA Stops Man with Loaded Handgun at Norfolk International Airport

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
This handgun was detected by TSA officers at a Norfolk International Airport security checkpoint on May 12. (TSA photo)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Norfolk International Airport intercepted a loaded handgun at the security checkpoint, preventing a threat to flight safety.

The incident occurred when the X-ray unit at the checkpoint flagged a carry-on bag for a closer inspection. Upon investigation, TSA officers discovered the firearm, prompting immediate action. Local police were called to the scene, confiscated the weapon, and cited the traveler on a weapons charge.

In addition to facing criminal charges, the man also risks a significant financial penalty. TSA’s civil penalties for bringing a firearm to a security checkpoint can be as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances. The case will be forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Norfolk International Airport, highlighted the proper protocol for traveling with firearms. “This traveler packed his firearm in a gun case, however, he needed just a few more very important steps before he could travel with it,” Burke explained. “He needed to ensure the firearm was unloaded, then take the locked gun case to his airline to declare he wanted to fly with it. At that point, the airline representative would ensure that the firearm could be transported as checked baggage.”

TSA emphasizes the importance of understanding and following proper procedures for transporting firearms to avoid legal repercussions and ensure the safety of all passengers.

Matt Seldon
