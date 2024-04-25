Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) prevented a Manassas Park, Va., man from bringing his handgun onto a flight on Saturday, April 20. The .40 caliber handgun was loaded with seven bullets.

The weapon was caught as the man entered the security checkpoint and the X-ray unit alerted on his carry-on bag. TSA officials notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

In addition to the citation by airport police, this individual now faces a stiff financial civil penalty. Civil penalties for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000.

“It is disappointing to continue to see travelers bringing guns to our security checkpoints,” said Scott T. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “There is no excuse for bringing a gun to an airport. Responsible gun owners know where their weapons are at all times and will never bring a gun to a checkpoint. If someone wants to travel with their firearm, there is a proper way to pack it for safe transport. That starts with an unloaded weapon.”