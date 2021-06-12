TSA to Open PreCheck Enrollment Centers at McAllen Miller and Norfolk International Airports This Summer

Residents of the McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley region will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) PreCheck® application program inside McAllen Miller International Airport from June 14 to June 18, where officials will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center.

The new application center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. from Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18 and is located near the rental car counters.

Meanwhile, residents of the Norfolk and Hampton Roads region will be able to enroll inside Norfolk International Airport from June 28 to July 2, where officials will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center.

Norfolk International’s center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. from Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2 and is located near Baggage Claim #3.

Travelers need only to make an appointment online and complete their enrollment in-person. Appointments are preferred to help ensure social distancing and to allow staff time to disinfect touch surfaces between appointments, however walk-ins are welcome between scheduled appointments after disinfecting takes place.

TSA PreCheck is more valuable than ever during the pandemic because it reduces touchpoints, and as individuals make plans to travel again, this is an ideal time to enroll in the program. The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA PreCheck – an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt and keep their electronics and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

More than 200 airports have TSA PreCheck lanes and dozens of airlines participate in the program.

