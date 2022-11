Security restrictions on liquids and laptops in airport hand luggage could be axed in the U.K. within two years thanks to high-tech 3D scanners.

The British government is considering rolling out the more advanced scanners by mid-2024, a source told the BBC, although a final decision has yet to be made.

The CT scanners provide a clearer picture of a bag’s contents. A previous installation deadline slipped due to the pandemic.

Read the full story at the BBC