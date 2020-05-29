U.S. Court Certifies Class of Air Marshals for Unpaid Overtime

On May 28, 2020 the US Court of Federal Claims granted a motion to certify a class of Federal Air Marshals to pursue the claims of unpaid overtime due to improper Law Enforcement Ability Pay adjustments, payroll system practices, unpaid hours for sleep time, and other required duties.

The lawsuit, J. Casaretti et al. vs The United States, was filed on March 23, 2015 and has been awaiting certification for over four years. John Casaretti, Founder and President of the Air Marshal Association, brought the suit forward to address the harsh working conditions endured by Federal Air Marshals each day.

“Employees deserve basic compensation and fair work rules. Federal Air Marshals are forced to work nonstop shifts up to 21 hours, and lack adequate rest periods. Our dedicated officers deserve better work rules and equal pay,” said Air Marshal Association President John Casaretti.

The Air Marshal Association is the oldest and largest labor organization exclusively representing Federal Air Marshals.  Visit www.AIRMARSHAL.org

