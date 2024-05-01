U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Friday a military aid package for Ukraine valued at up to $6 billion that will allow the U.S. to help build up Ukraine’s defense industry. Austin said the U.S. would send the anticipated aid “as soon as possible.”

He made these comments during a news conference after the Ukraine Defense Contact Group concluded its meeting on the second anniversary of its creation.

The announcement “underscores America’s commitment to Ukraine,” the U.S. defense secretary said.

