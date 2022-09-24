Upstate New York Airports to Receive Funding for Security Upgrades

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $230 million in awards to nine upstate airports for revitalization projects that include various security upgrades. This funding comes from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, a competitive solicitation which aims to promote, revitalize and accelerate investments in upstate commercial passenger service airports.

The competition was administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and was open to upstate commercial passenger service airports and airports providing specialized service for commercial aircraft and/or corporate jets. Applicants were encouraged to apply for funding a single project or a program of projects that will help meet the demands of the 21st century. Examples of eligible activities included but were not limited to the planning, design and construction of:

State-of-the-art boarding concourse and concession areas

Terminal expansion or rehabilitation

Improved security screening

Opportunities to move passengers more safely and efficiently with improved distancing during and after the COVID-19 pandemic

New innovations in contactless technology and an increased focus on cleanliness and disinfection

Projects submitted for review by eligible airports were evaluated based on established criteria, including but not limited to innovation in design, passenger amenities and experience, operational efficiencies, and economic effectiveness for the airport’s region.

Individual projects include the following security highlights:

Albany International Airport: $60 million for the expansion of the airport’s terminal, which will provide enhanced passenger amenities pre- and post-checkpoint and more efficient passenger flow through security.

Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field Airport: $32 million to fund two projects, the first of which will entail a relocation of the General Aviation Terminal to integrate it with the Passenger Terminal. The second project will construct a new, 3,000-square-foot General Aviation U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility south of the terminal, which will help the airport maintain its designation as a user fee airport.

Watertown International Airport: $28 million for the reconstruction and expansion of the airport’s 20,000-square-foot terminal, which will include improvements to the TSA screening and baggage handling areas.

Syracuse Hancock International Airport: $20 million for two projects, the first of which will include essential upgrades to the airport’s CBP Federal Inspection Station (FIS) to ensure the facility meets the latest CBP standards and preserve the airport’s international designation and ability to handle both international passengers and cargo operations. The project will also install the latest FIS equipment for international operations, allowing for the processing of 200 passengers per hour, replacement of a jet bridge, and creation of additional hold room and boarding space.

Ogdensburg International Airport: $18 million for the renovation and expansion of the terminal building as well as exterior improvements. The terminal expansion portion of the project entails the expansion of the lobby for check-in, ticketing and baggage drop; expansion of the TSA screening area; expansion of concessions space; and creation of new space for large community events.

