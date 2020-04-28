Urgent Action Needed to Guarantee Civil Aviation Safety During and After the Pandemic

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on regulators to take urgent action to help civil aviation operate safely and seamlessly between states during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to help facilitate the restart when the virus is contained.

Specifically, IATA is asking states to take the following immediate steps:

Work with the aviation industry to find temporary measures to ensure that licenses and certificates critical to managing aviation safety are extended to remain valid;

File their temporary measures with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO);

Recognize the measures of other states that are filed with ICAO.

Many aviation regulators around the globe have already taken the necessary steps to provide airlines and licensed crew with the required flexibility, such as extensions to the validity periods for licenses, ratings and certificates, so operational capabilities can be maintained. However, to be effective, these measures must be filed with ICAO so that they can be visible to and recognized by counterpart states. Without mutual recognition, airlines are faced with uncertainty over whether they might be restricted by the states whose territory they enter.

‘’Safety is always the top priority. We therefore commend ICAO for their swift action to facilitate the sharing of states’ temporary regulatory extensions, making it easier for states to extend their mutual recognition,’’ said Gilberto Lopez Meyer, IATA’s Senior Vice President, Safety and Flight Operations.

At present, many of the world’s aviation regulators are not able to perform their standard administration of various licenses, as their operations have also been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. In order not to further impede global aviation, ICAO has established the COVID-19 Contingency Related Differences (CCRD) system. This enables all states to record any differences to their standard policies and to make a clear statement that they accept other states’ differences through a new form. This will ensure safe continuity of flights between countries in a harmonized, documented process.

Read more at IATA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)