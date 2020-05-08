Vienna Airport Provides COVID-19 Tests for Travelers and Public

Vienna Airport in Austria has begun offering molecular-biological COVID-19 testing (PCR tests) on site with no quarantine necessary if results are negative.

Passengers arriving at Vienna Airport have had to either present a medical certificate not older than four days which confirms negative COVID-19 test findings or begin a 14-day quarantine. As a new measure, people can receive a medical report quickly and easily by means of the PCR test carried out directly on site at Vienna Airport. The results are available within a period of two to three hours. If the test turns out to be negative, no 14-day quarantine in Austria is necessary. This testing service is not only for passengers at Vienna Airport but for anyone interested.

Positive test results are immediately reported to public authorities, who will initiate appropriate steps to treat the affected person.

The tests are arranged in cooperation with Confidence DNA Analysen GmbH. Customers arrange for an appointment directly with Confidence DNA Analysen by telephone or email. The laboratory is located in Office Park 3 (ground floor) at Vienna Airport and is accessible via a roadside entrance. A specimen is collected using a throat swab. Confidence DNA Analysten GmbH will charge the passenger a fee of €190 for providing this private service.

Scheduled flights are currently being operated from Vienna to Doha, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Lisbon, Minsk and Sofia. The General Aviation Center is always in operation and is available for flights on demand and business trips. Third-country nationals on flights to Austria from outside the Schengen region are generally prohibited from entering Austria unless they have a valid residence permit. Furthermore, landing bans on flights from specified risk areas are still in effect.

The currently valid entry and health regulations of public authorities, as well as the additional protective measures carried out by Vienna Airport, continue to apply regardless of the results of the PCR tests. For example, the body temperatures of all arriving passengers are measured by health authorities at the airport. Airlines have also defined their own protective measures for flight operations, such as mandatory face masks on board.

