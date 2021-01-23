Virginia Man Pleads Guilty To Aiming a Laser Pointer at Police Aircraft

On January 12, 2021, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Jonathan Wolverton pleaded guilty to aiming a laser pointer at a police aircraft.

The investigation revealed that on June 25, 2020, Wolverton attended a demonstration in Richmond, Virginia, concealed himself in the crowd, and used a laser pointer to illuminate law enforcement aircraft flying overhead. Wolverton struck the aircraft with the laser multiple times, causing the pilots to experience temporary blindness.

The Inspector General at the Department of Transportation is conducting this investigation with assistance from the FBI, the Richmond Police Department, and the Henrico County Police Division.

Read the statement at OIG DOT

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)