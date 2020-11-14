Virginia Woman Charged for Aiming Laser Pointer at Aircraft

On November 2, 2020, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia filed an information charging Amanda Robinson with aiming the beam of a laser pointer at an aircraft and at the flight path of the same aircraft.

The Office of Inspector General at the Department of Transportation (DOT-OIG) reports that on June 4, 2020, Robinson attended a demonstration in Richmond, Virginia, and used a laser pointer to illuminate a law enforcement aircraft flying overhead. It is alleged that Robinson struck the aircraft with the laser multiple times, causing the pilots to experience temporary blindness.

DOT-OIG is conducting this investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Richmond Police Department, and the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.

