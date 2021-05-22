Weekly Update: TSA Firearm Detections

Nationwide, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers are screening an average of 1.5 million people per day, which is an increase from last year, but still down from 2019 levels when TSA was screening approximately 2.5 million people per day during the summer months. TSA expects that due the increased number of fully vaccinated people and pent up travel demand, the number of people traveling this summer will continue to steadily increase.

TSA is consequently repeating its advice for passengers to make themselves aware with the rules on traveling with firearms.

TSA and airport officials want travelers to know that firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Ammunition should be placed in its original packaging. Any type of replica firearm or firearm parts are also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws. TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.

TSA has additional traveler information specifically related to the transportation of firearms and ammunition.

TSA reminds passengers to be aware of the contents of their carry-on bag prior to coming to the security checkpoint. TSA has multiple resources available to passengers to help them determine whether an item is permitted in carry-on baggage, checked baggage or not at all.

Last week, TSA officers stopped a woman from carrying a loaded pistol onto her flight at Dane County Regional Airport on May 17. A TSA officer detected the loaded firearm along with a magazine containing six rounds in the woman’s carry-on bag during security screening. TSA immediately alerted the Dane County Sheriff ‘s Office (DCSO). The responding deputy inspected the firearm and discovered the .380 caliber firearm had a bullet chambered. He then issued the Colorado woman a county citation and took possession of the firearm. The DCSO will hold the firearm until it is claimed by a family member. The woman was eventually allowed to board her flight to Denver. A total of 11 firearms have been detected at TSA security checkpoints in Wisconsin this year.

The following day, TSA officers prevented a loaded handgun from making its way into the passenger cabin of an airplane at Detroit Metropolitan Airport for the third time in four days. On May 18, TSA officers detected the loaded .380 caliber handgun along with a magazine containing six rounds in the carry-on bag of a female passenger. TSA officials immediately alerted the Wayne County Airport Police. The responding officer confiscated the weapon and issued the Michigan woman a citation. This is the 33rd firearm detected at Detroit Metropolitan security checkpoints in 2021 and even though there are fewer travelers due to the pandemic, the airport is on pace to exceed the number of guns caught in a single year before the pandemic, when passenger volume was significantly higher. TSA officers detected 43 in 2020 and 47 in 2019.

Also on May 18, TSA officers prevented an Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, man from carrying a 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets onto his flight. When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, the Allegheny County Police were alerted, came to the checkpoint and questioned the man. The man, a resident of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing a loaded gun to the checkpoint.

“It is only May and already we have caught more than half the number of guns we caught during all 12 months of 2020,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “I want to remind travelers not to bring their guns to an airport security checkpoint. Even if you have a concealed carry permit, you are not permitted to carry a gun onto an airplane. If you want to travel with your gun, it can be transported as checked baggage. If you do bring your gun to our checkpoint, you will face a federal civil penalty that could cost you thousands of dollars.”

The same day, a Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, woman was prevented from carrying a loaded handgun onto her flight at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport by TSA officers. They caught the traveler with a loaded .380 caliber handgun in her purse when she entered the security checkpoint. It was the third gun caught by TSA officers at the airport’s checkpoint so far this year. Even though it is only mid-May, it tied the highest number of guns caught at the checkpoint in all 12 months of 2019, in spite of the fact that significantly fewer travelers are flying currently due to the pandemic. TSA officials notified the Westmoreland County Park Police, who responded to the checkpoint and questioned the woman. She now faces a stiff federal financial penalty for bringing a loaded gun to a security checkpoint.

And on May 20, TSA officers stopped a man from carrying a loaded firearm onto an airplane at Boston Logan International Airport, making it the second caught at the airport in nine days. During early morning security screening a TSA officer detected the loaded .32 caliber firearm along with a magazine containing six rounds in the man’s carry-on bag. TSA officers immediately alerted the Massachusetts State Police who discovered the pistol had a bullet chambered. A Massachusetts State Trooper then issued a summons for possession of a firearm through a security checkpoint.

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online.

