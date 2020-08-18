Weekly Update: TSA Firearm Detections

Last week’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) firearm detections included two loaded handguns that were stopped at Harrisburg International Airport on August 12.

In both instances, which were not related, TSA officers alerted the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority Police, which came to the checkpoint and confiscated the handguns. Police cited each individual on state weapons charges.

In the first incident, a Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, man was stopped with a .38 caliber revolver loaded with five bullets that he had tucked into his laptop case.

In the second incident, a Wormleysburg, Pennsylvania, woman was caught with a 9 mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets that she was carrying in her purse.

Meanwhile, TSA officers at Dallas Love Field Airport detected three firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in one day, during X-ray screening of traveler belongings at the security checkpoints.

On August 14, the airport’s TSA officers discovered a .38 caliber loaded with seven rounds of ammunition (one chambered), in the carry-on bag of a male passenger. Later the same day, they discovered a loaded gun, a .38 caliber with six rounds in the bag of a female passenger. And the third gun, a 9 mm with 8 rounds (one chambered) was discovered in the carry-on bag of a male passenger. There is no evidence that the incidents are linked.

So far in 2020, TSA officers at Dallas Love Field Airport have detected 38 firearms in carry-on luggage, seven in checked luggage and one replica.

On August 15, a Lincoln County, West Virginia, woman was stopped by TSA officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport, when they detected a .22 caliber handgun in her carry-on bag. It was loaded with four bullets. TSA officials notified the local police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the woman, a resident of Branchland, West Virginia, for questioning prior to citing her on weapons charges.

“During this pandemic, we are doing what we can to reduce touch-points to help prevent any cross-contamination, but when someone has a gun in their carry-on bag, it means that you will have to stay at the checkpoint longer, and a police officer is going to have to open that bag and go inside to remove it, thus creating additional touch-points and increasing the possibility of cross-contamination,” said John Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Now more than ever, this is the time to take extra care not to have any weapons in your carry-on bag before you head to the airport. Check your purse, knapsack, messenger bag, laptop bag, duffle bag or whatever else you plan to carry on a plane to ensure there are no prohibited items inside.”

Rounding off the week, TSA officers caught a man with a 9 mm caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber, in his carry-on bag at Des Moines International Airport on August 16. TSA officials immediately alerted the Des Moines Police, who responded to the checkpoint, and confiscated the firearm from the traveler before citing him on a weapons charge.

Nationwide, TSA officers have discovered over 1,200 firearms to date and 84% of those have been loaded. In 2019, a total of 4,432 firearms were found in carry-on luggage at airports across the country.

