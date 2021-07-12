Weekly Update: TSA Firearm Detections

Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in Oregon discovered six firearms – all of them loaded – over a 10-day period during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage at security checkpoints. Five of the firearms were discovered in carry-on luggage at Portland International Airport (PDX) and one was discovered at the Rogue Valley International -Medford Airport (MFR).

The most recent firearm find occurred on July 8 around 9:30 a.m. at PDX. A TSA officer saw the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, immediately stopped all screening and notified law enforcement, which responded to the security checkpoint. Other recent firearm discoveries at PDX occurred on June 28 at 11 p.m.; July1 at 9 p.m.; July 4 at 12:45 p.m.; and July 5 at 8:30 a.m. TSA officers at MFR discovered a firearm in carry-on luggage on June 30 at 5 p.m.

“The discovery of six loaded firearms in 10 days in Oregon is an astounding number. Travelers take note: check the contents of your carry-on luggage prior to coming to the airport to ensure that you do not bring prohibited items like these to the security checkpoint,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Oregon Stephen Taber. “Fortunately, TSA officers kept these potential security threats from making it onto an aircraft, ensuring that travelers were able to get to their destinations without incident. The traveling public should be grateful for the attentive and watchful eye of TSA officers here and nationwide who are responsible for securing our transportation system.”

On July 6, TSA officers at John Glenn Columbus International Airport prevented a handgun from making its way onboard an airplane. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m., and TSA officials immediately alerted Columbus Regional Airport Authority Police. The firearm was not loaded, and the safety was engaged. An officer responded to the checkpoint, cited the traveler, and confiscated the weapon.

TSA officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport prevented an Oxon Hill, Maryland, man from bringing a .40 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets onto his flight on July 8. The man was cited by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, who confiscated the weapon. In addition, the man faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint. This was the 13th handgun stopped by TSA officers at the airport so far this year, just one shy of the 14 caught during all 12 months of 2019, prior to the pandemic when significantly more people were flying.

“It’s only early July and to see this many people with guns in their carry-on bags when significantly fewer people are traveling out of this airport is inexcusable,” Johnson added. “We’re happy to make sure your firearm gets to your destination as long as it is transported properly and in the safest manner possible.”

Also on July 8, TSA officers discovered a loaded firearm in the carry-on bag of a male passenger ticketed for travel from Hollywood Burbank Airport to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport. During the routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of a revolver on the X-ray screen. TSA immediately notified airport law enforcement and they responded to the security checkpoint. Law enforcement questioned the traveler and confiscated the weapon, which was loaded with five rounds of ammunition.

The following day TSA officers found a loaded firearm in the carry-on bag of a male passenger ticketed for travel from Idaho Falls Regional Airport to Salt Lake City International Airport. During the routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. TSA immediately notified airport law enforcement and they responded to the security checkpoint. Law enforcement questioned the traveler who was allowed to continue on his flight. This was the fourth firearm discovered by TSA in carry-on luggage at the airport in 2021. In all of 2020, TSA found six firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at the Idaho Falls security checkpoint.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)