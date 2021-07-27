Weekly Update: TSA Firearm Detections

Transportation Security Administration officers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport stopped two handguns from being brought onboard airplanes in recent days. In the first incident, on July 17, TSA officers detected the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine at about 5 p.m. The passenger said the bag that contained the firearm, which was loaded with a round chambered, belonged to her grandson.

On Monday, July 19, another gun was caught at about 11 a.m. The firearm was unloaded, and the traveler, who had a concealed carry permit from Ohio, said he didn’t know he couldn’t bring a gun to an airport checkpoint. Ammunition was also found separately. In both cases, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office was notified and deputies escorted the passengers to the airport substation.

Also on July 19, TSA officers stopped a 65-year-old male from carrying a loaded firearm onto an airplane at Portland International Jetport. A TSA officer detected a loaded .38 caliber firearm along with a magazine containing five rounds in the man’s carry-on bag. Portland Police responded, and escorted the passenger to his vehicle to secure the firearm. It was the fourth firearm stopped at Portland International Jetport this year. The last time the airport saw four firearm detections was 2018. In 2020, TSA officers discovered two firearms at the security checkpoints and three in 2019.

TSA officers stopped a man from carrying a loaded firearm onto his flight at Bradley International Airport (BDL) on July 21. It was the fifth firearm detected at the airport this year. One was stopped in 2020 and seven were found in 2019. In this case, a TSA officer detected a loaded 9mm firearm in the man’s carry-on bag. Connecticut State Police responded and discovered the gun had a bullet chambered. During questioning, the Vermont resident stated he did not know that a firearm was in his backpack. Police arrested the man on a state charge for attempting to circumvent security.

The same day, TSA officers prevented a handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Des Moines International Airport. During the routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m., and TSA officials immediately alerted the Des Moines Police Department. The firearm was loaded. The law enforcement officer responded, confiscated the firearm, and issued a citation. This was the fourth firearm detected at the airport this year. A total of 12 firearms were detected at the security checkpoints in 2019, and seven were stopped last year.

On July 23, TSA officers prevented a Carlisle, Pennsylvania man from bringing a 9mm handgun onto his flight out of Harrisburg International Airport. When TSA officers spotted a gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, they alerted Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority Police who confiscated the weapon and questioned the man before citing him.

Meanwhile, TSA at Detroit Metropolitan Airport has reported that officers prevented three handguns from going onboard airplanes between July 14 and 16. In the first of these incidents, on July 14, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen during the routine screening of carry-on luggage. The incident occurred around 5:00 a.m., and TSA officials immediately alerted the Wayne County Airport Police. The firearm was loaded with a chambered round. The traveler, a Detroit resident, had a concealed-carry permit. Two more guns were caught on July 16. Around 10 a.m., a gun was detected during screening. The firearm was loaded with a chambered round, and the passenger, a Royal Oak resident, said he had forgotten to take his gun out of his pocket and store it in his car. That same day, around 8:45 p.m, the third gun was found on the X-ray screen. Both passengers on July 16 were arrested by Wayne County Airport Police.

Travelers are not permitted to carry their guns onto airplanes, however, passengers are allowed to transport their firearms as checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

