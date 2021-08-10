Weekly Update: TSA Firearm Detections

Last week was a busy one for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers around the United States as travelers return to airports and many are still not heeding advice on traveling with firearms.

TSA officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport prevented a Prince William County, Virginia, woman from bringing a 9mm handgun loaded with seven bullets onto her flight on August 3.

“The detection of the gun yesterday was the 20th caught at our checkpoints so far this year, which now doubles the number that were caught in 2020,” said Scott T. Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Reagan National Airport. “This is a disturbing trend that we would much prefer to see go in the opposite direction.”

When the gun was spotted in the X-ray machine, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police were alerted. The police confiscated the gun and cited the woman, a resident of Dumfries, Virginia, on a weapons charge.

Also on August 3, TSA officers at Richmond International Airport prevented a Radford, Virginia, man from carrying a loaded handgun onto his flight. The gun, loaded with five bullets, was detected in the X-ray machine among the traveler’s carry-on items at the security checkpoint.

TSA alerted police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and issued a summons for the man. In addition to being issued the summons by the police, he also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint.

The same day, TSA officers prevented a loaded handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The incident occurred around noon, and TSA officials immediately alerted Cleveland Police. The traveler, who has a valid Ohio concealed carry permit, stated he forgot the gun was in his bag. Police seized the weapon, loaded with five rounds of ammunition.

Again on August 3, this time at Yeager Airport, TSA officers stopped a passenger from carrying a .380 caliber firearm onto his flight. The gun was not loaded. Once TSA officers discovered the handgun, they immediately notified the police, who responded to the checkpoint. The man, a resident of Marietta, Ohio, told officials that he forgot that he had his gun with him. He now faces a possible Federal civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint.

On August 4, TSA officers stopped a firearm from making its way onboard an airplane at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The incident occurred around 4:50 a.m., and TSA officials immediately alerted Columbus Regional Airport Authority Police. The firearm was loaded, with one round in the chamber. Officers responded to the checkpoint, cited the traveler, and confiscated the weapon. The passenger has a valid Ohio concealed carry permit and stated he thought he had cleared his bag and didn’t realize his firearm was still in there.

Later the same day, TSA officers at Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) prevented a Cattarangus, N.Y., woman from bringing a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets onto her flight.

“The detection of the gun yesterday was the seventh gun caught at our Buffalo checkpoints so far this year, which is the highest number of guns our officers have caught at the at the airport, and ties the seven our officers caught in 2018,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “I commend the alertness of the officers involved for the detection of this firearm and preventing it from going onto a plane. Additionally, I also appreciate the quick response of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police in taking control of the firearm.”

When the gun was spotted in the X-ray machine by TSA officers, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority police were alerted. The police immediately responded and took control of the weapon and detained the passenger for further inquiry.

The next day, August 5, TSA officers at Washington Dulles International Airport prevented an Atlanta man from bringing a 9mm handgun loaded with 17 bullets onto his flight. The man also had an additional bullet in his carry-on bag and a walking stick with a dagger-like sword concealed inside. TSA alerted the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police who confiscated the gun and dagger and cited the man on weapons charges.

“There is a right way and a wrong way to transport a gun for a flight and the wrong way is to bring it to a TSA security checkpoint,” said Scott T. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “For starters, the gun should be unloaded. Then packed in a locked hard-sided case and declared at the airline counter. The airline representative will make sure it gets loaded into the belly of the plane as checked baggage. The reason for this protocol is for safety. Nobody should have access to a loaded gun during a flight.”

As for the walking stick, TSA says individuals who use walking sticks or canes should take an extra moment to twist the handle to see if it unscrews to reveal a sword or dagger inside. “Oftentimes people receive these items as gifts or they purchase them at a yard sale, flea market, garage sale or antique shop and are unaware that there is a weapon concealed inside,” Johnson said. “So we want to remind people to twist and inspect.”

It was the second handgun that TSA officers have detected at one of the airport checkpoints within the last week. So far this year, nine have been detected. In 2020, seven firearms were stopped at the airport’s checkpoints.

Also on August 5, a Berks County, Pennsylvania, man was arrested by police after TSA officers prevented him from carrying a loaded gun onto his flight at Lehigh Valley International Airport.

It was the second gun caught within a week at the airport and the third caught so far this year. Just one was detected in 2020. TSA officers spotted the gun in the man’s carry-on bag and alerted the airport authority police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and arrested the man.

The same day, TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport caught a Virginia Beach man with a 9mm handgun loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber, at one of the airport security checkpoints. This was the third gun caught at the airport in just the last week. It was also the 12th gun stopped at the checkpoint so far this year, matching the 12 guns caught during 2020. In 2019, before travel was curtailed by the pandemic, 15 firearms were detected at the airport’s checkpoints. When the TSA officer detected the gun, the Norfolk Airport Authority Police were alerted, confiscated the weapon and cited the man on weapons charges. The case was forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution. The man also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.

And at the weekend, TSA officers stopped a man from carrying a loaded firearm onto an airplane at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Sunday, August 8. This was the third firearm detection this year by TSA officers at Manchester-Boston security checkpoints. A TSA officer detected the loaded .380 caliber firearm along with a magazine containing six rounds in the man’s backpack. Londonderry Police responded, and escorted the man to his vehicle in order to secure his firearm. In 2020 TSA discovered two firearms at the airport’s security checkpoints and only one in 2019.

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

