67.9 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public Safety
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecurityLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Why State and Local Law Enforcement Needs Legal Authority from Congress to Counteract Dangerous Drones

Four federal agencies currently hold all legal authority to mitigate dangerous drones.

By Homeland Security Today

In the past 10 months, the Fort Wayne (Indiana) Police Department has written 22 city ordinance violations for drones flying in the City of Fort Wayne’s downtown aerial district. While your own department has likely also seen incidents rise, what you may not know is that four federal agencies currently hold all legal authority to mitigate dangerous drones.

The law currently states that only those working for the DHS, DOD, DOE and the DOJ are legally allowed to mitigate and intercept a threatening drone. And while there can be cases argued for protocol, these laws can and should be updated to include granting authority to state and local law enforcement to help take down drones in order to effectively protect the communities in which we serve.

New technologies are designed to safely detect and mitigate dangerous drones. As our agency learned through counter-drone training through New Mexico Tech, we manage a drone by first detecting it, then identifying it, tracking it, assessing if hostile, responding and reporting as needed. But in this case, “respond” doesn’t necessarily mean “mitigate.”

Read the full story at Police1

Previous articleRonald Reagan Washington National Airport to Open New Security Checkpoints in November
Next articleBlackBerry and Deloitte Join Forces to Secure Software Supply Chains
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.