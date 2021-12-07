CBP Facial Biometric Technology Detects Impostor Entering the U.S. in Blaine

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers using Simplified Arrival at the Pacific Highway Port of Entry intercepted an impostor attempting to cross the border from Canada into the United States on November 26.

“The addition of facial biometric technology and the vigilance of our CBP officers prevented the entry of someone suspected of fraudulently using another individual’s passport and COVID-19 vaccination card to cross international borders,” said Brian J. Humphrey, Director, Field Operations, Seattle Field Office.

The incident occurred when an officer detected a facial mismatch while processing a passenger in the bus terminal. Upon further investigation, the woman admitted to using her sister’s U.S. passport and COVID-19 vaccination card because she had not been vaccinated.

Simplified Arrival is an enhanced international arrival process that uses biometric facial comparison technology to automate the manual document checks that are already required for admission into the United States. This process provides travelers with a secure, touchless travel experience while fulfilling a longstanding Congressional mandate to biometrically record the entry and exit of non-U.S. citizens.

If a traveler cannot be matched to a photo on record using the Simplified Arrival process, the traveler will proceed through the traditional inspection process consistent with existing requirements for admission into the United States.

To date, more than 113 million travelers have participated in the biometric facial comparison process at air, land, and seaports of entry. Since September 2018, CBP has leveraged facial biometrics to prevent more than 1,100 impostors from illegally entering the United States by using genuine travel documents that were issued to other people.

