The Court of Appeal has ruled that the use of automatic facial recognition (AFR) by the police force leading the real-world trials of the technology in the U.K. breaches data protection and equality laws as well as privacy rights.

The Court of Appeal judgment stated that South Wales Police had never sought to verify that the software being used “does not have an unacceptable bias on grounds of race or sex.”

