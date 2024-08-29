70.5 F
$1.8 Million Worth of Meth Seized at Progreso Port of Entry, Texas

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(DEA photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Progreso Port of Entry seized nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $1.8 million in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline CBP officers remain vigilant on narcotic interdiction.  This seizure exemplifies their dedication to CBP’s border security mission and their commitment to keeping dangerous drugs from coming into the country and infiltrating our community’s streets,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred Aug. 22 at the Progreso International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old male U.S. citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 108 packages containing 196 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,804,208.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

