Nearly a dozen assailants equipped with tactical gear and weapons attacked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4, shooting a local law enforcement officer in the process, according to a press release on July 8.

“This escalation in violence is incomprehensible, and those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said acting ICE Director Todd M. Lyons. “This is precisely what we have been warning against, as disinformation and dangerous politically-motivated rhetoric spreads. We are thankful to Alvarado Police Department responding officers and that the officer injured has been discharged from the hospital. We will continue to work with the FBI and Texas Rangers as they investigate and prosecute those involved.”

The attack, which occurred just days before an armed activist shot a U.S. Border Patrol official in McAllen, Texas, was coordinated to vandalize the facility and disrupt operations there.

The FBI has arrested 10 of the 11 suspects, and the Johnson County Sheriff has confirmed that each now face local charges of terrorism, aggravated assault on a public servant with a deadly weapon, or aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer. The final suspect is still at large.

“I am relieved to hear that the officer who was shot is expected to recover from the injuries sustained,” said acting ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas Field Office Director Josh Johnson during a July 7 press conference. “Fortunately, no employees at our facilities were harmed during the shooting incident on July 4.”

ICE officials currently face a 700% increase in assaults as activists masquerading as immigrant advocates continue to impede operations. On July 2, a man repeatedly rammed an ICE vehicle with his car in Linda Vista, California, before three activists attacked agents.