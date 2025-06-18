The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the FBI are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the four criminal illegal aliens who escaped from Delaney Hall Detention Facility in New Jersey.

“DHS has become aware of four detainees at the privately held Delaney Hall Detention Facility escaping. Additional law enforcement partners have been brought in to find these escapees and a BOLO has been disseminated,” said a Senior DHS Official. “We encourage the public to call 911 or the ICE Tip Line: 866-DHS-2-ICE if they have information that may lead to the locating of these individuals. DHS and the FBI are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of these public safety threats.”

On June 12, four criminal illegal aliens breached security at Delaney Hall.

The four criminal illegal aliens currently evading federal law enforcement are:

Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes

Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez

Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada

Andres Pineda-Mogollon

The original announcement can be found here.