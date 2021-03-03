13 Killed After Big Rig, SUV Collide In Imperial County; Human Smuggling Investigation Underway

Authorities say a human smuggling investigation is underway after 13 people were killed Tuesday morning when an SUV carrying over two dozen people collided with a big rig on a Southern California highway in Imperial County near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Twelve people were found dead when first responders reached the highway, which winds through fields in the agricultural southeastern corner of California. Another person died at a hospital, California Highway Patrol Chief Omar Watson said.

Authorities do not yet know if the driver of the 1997 Ford Expedition, who died in the crash, had stopped at a stop sign before crossing into the path of the big rig around 6:15 a.m., Watson said. The big rig hit the left side of the SUV, which appeared to have been pushed off the road that’s about 100 miles east of San Diego.

Read more at CBS Los Angeles

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)