Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a 13-year-old from Texas diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, continues to touch the hearts of the law enforcement community and the nation. During this year’s National Police Week, DJ was sworn in as an honorary U.S. Border Patrol Agent—adding to a growing list of agencies honoring his incredible spirit and resilience.

The U.S. Border Patrol described DJ as “an unstoppable force and a true inspiration,” and proudly welcomed him into their ranks.

Since being diagnosed at the age of 6, DJ has undergone 13 surgeries. Despite the toll of treatment, he has made it his mission to be sworn in by 1,000 law enforcement agencies across the country. That mission is no ordinary tribute; each oath is a symbol of connection, unity, and hope between DJ and the first responder community.

As of April 18, DJ had been sworn in by a staggering 1,259 law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Acting Administrator Derek S. Maltz officiated the DEA ceremony, officially naming DJ an honorary Special Agent in a moving moment of recognition for his determination and bravery.

“I’m just going to keep on going until my gas tank runs out. That’s when God calls you home,” DJ has said of his journey.

DJ’s story is more than a series of ceremonies—it’s a reminder of courage in the face of impossible odds, and the power of purpose. Through each handshake and salute, he’s not only reaching a personal milestone but leaving a lasting impact on the law enforcement family.