72.1 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, June 2, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationFederal Government

13-Year-Old Battling Brain Cancer Becomes Honorary Border Patrol Agent During Police Week 2025

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel named honorary Border Patrol Agent during Police Week 2025. (Photo: U.S. Border Patrol via Facebook)

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a 13-year-old from Texas diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, continues to touch the hearts of the law enforcement community and the nation. During this year’s National Police Week, DJ was sworn in as an honorary U.S. Border Patrol Agent—adding to a growing list of agencies honoring his incredible spirit and resilience.

The U.S. Border Patrol described DJ as “an unstoppable force and a true inspiration,” and proudly welcomed him into their ranks.

Since being diagnosed at the age of 6, DJ has undergone 13 surgeries. Despite the toll of treatment, he has made it his mission to be sworn in by 1,000 law enforcement agencies across the country. That mission is no ordinary tribute; each oath is a symbol of connection, unity, and hope between DJ and the first responder community.

DEA Acting Administrator Derek Maltz administering the Oath of Office to D.J. Daniel (Photo: DEA)

As of April 18, DJ had been sworn in by a staggering 1,259 law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Acting Administrator Derek S. Maltz officiated the DEA ceremony, officially naming DJ an honorary Special Agent in a moving moment of recognition for his determination and bravery.

 

 

“I’m just going to keep on going until my gas tank runs out. That’s when God calls you home,” DJ has said of his journey.

DJ’s story is more than a series of ceremonies—it’s a reminder of courage in the face of impossible odds, and the power of purpose. Through each handshake and salute, he’s not only reaching a personal milestone but leaving a lasting impact on the law enforcement family.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)
Previous article
Ryan Scudder, Former CBP Executive Assistant Commissioner, Joins Cambridge Global Advisors as Senior Advisor
Next article
Department of Defense Contracts for May 30, 2025
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals