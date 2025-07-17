spot_img
$15 Million in Methamphetamine Intercepted at Pharr Border Crossing

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Packages containing 1,706 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge. (Photo: CBP)

For the second time in less than a week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted a large load of alleged methamphetamine, seizing a shipment valued at more than $15 million within a tractor trailer hauling carrots.

“This second large load of methamphetamine in the last four days underscores the serious nature of the drug threat we face and the effectiveness of officer experience, inspection techniques, and technology to prevent these loads from moving further north and poisoning our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On July 10, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer making entry from Mexico hauling a shipment of carrots. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 311 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 1,706.37 pounds (774 kg) concealed within the vehicle. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $15,690,528.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and commercial tractor trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

The original announcement can be found here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
Homeland Security Today

